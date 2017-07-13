APP FOR THAT!

If you’re craving some lighter fare this summer, download Forks Over Knives (forksoverknives.com/app) for inspiration on adding more veggies to your diet. The mobile app offers more than 300 vegetarian and vegan recipes, everything from quinoa curry bowls to Tuscan white bean burgers, and even decadent desserts such as raspberry truffle brownies. Organized into categories like breakfasts, soups, sides, and salads, each recipe includes bright pictures and easy, step-by-step instructions you can add your own personal notes to. The app also features a handy shopping list section that sorts the ingredients in each recipe by aisle—and you can synchronize your lists across multiple devices with iCloud access so you can plan your meals anywhere. Bon appétit!