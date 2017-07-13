Bourbon Your Way

With classic cocktails on the comeback, Café & Bar Lurcat’s new design-your-own bourbon menu lets you customize your Manhattan, Sazarac, Boulevardier, or old-fashioned to your taste. Or go purist with neat or on the rocks from a selection of 21 American bourbons from small-batch to single barrel, straight rye to 20-year-old.

You can also select from five different apertifs and six flavors of bitters to further tailor your tipple. “It’s a fun way for guests to have their ‘usual’ or try a new rendition of their favorite drink,” says Lurcat bar manager, Olivia McElvey.