Scream for Ice Cream

If you must, yes, go ahead and scream for it at the top of your lungs. Because it’s summer, and if that’s not a good enough excuse, these imaginative twists on ice cream treats are. Zen Asian BBQ has added unique Pacific Rim-influenced renditions, including Cocoa in a Jar. Cleverly presented like a potted plant, it layers vanilla ice cream with popping lychee boba, mochi (sticky rice cakes with ice cream filling), fresh fruit, crushed chocolate cookies, and Belgian chocolate.

The Continental dishes a series of soft-serve vanilla ice cream sundaes, one decorated with a dark chocolate brownie shard, spicy smoked almonds and popcorn, and pearls of chocolate-dipped crispy rice. Bourbon caramel comes on the side. At Royal Scoop in Bonita Springs, have your Black Tie Cake made from French vanilla bean ice cream topped with raspberry puree, dark chocolate ice cream, whipped cream frosting, and white and dark chocolate curls.