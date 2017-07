Luxe Leisure

A couture take on athleisure gives new meaning to casual cool.

Jonathan SImkhai Prefall 2017: Sporty styles constructed in rich fabrics achieve a high low look.

Metal Winner: Embossed aged white metal nylon backpack ($2,900), Channel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Hands Free: GG Marmont matelasse leatherbelt bag ($1,050), Gucci, Naples

Soft Steps: Crushed stretch velvet sneakers in blonde ($595), Jimmy Choo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Time It: Patravi Scuba Tec watch ($5,100), Carl F. Bucherer, Provident Jewelry, Naples

Meshing Around: Fusion sneakers in black mesh embellished with metal flower embroideries ($1,450), DIor, dior.com

Buckle Up: Sneaky Viv gray double strass sneakers ($1,395),Roger Vivier, rogervivier.com

Gold Mine: Valentino Garavani Rockstud spike cross-body bag ($1,495), Valentino, Marissa Collections, Naples

Going Brocade: Arden platform oxford sneakers ($398), Tory Burch, Naples

Accessorize everyday outfits with an updated interpretation of the tennis shoe. Elevate ensembles with athletic inspired embellished and metallic accents. Opt for dressy sweatpants and heels for an au courant play on eveningwear.