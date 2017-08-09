NI’s 2018 Dining Awards Nominations

With new restaurants continuing to open in the Greater Naples area each year, we want to know what’s on your plate. The nominations are now open for the fourth annual Naples Illustrated’s Dining Awards!

We are turning to you, our loyal readers, to share your picks for the best restaurants in our coverage area, which includes Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero. The award winners, which will be revealed in the January 2018 issue of Naples Illustrated, showcase the Paradise Coast’s best eateries, across dozens of categories.

Nominate your favorites today through August 23. We want to know your favorite places to dine, who makes the best dishes, desserts, drinks, and more in our celebrated dining scene. Then, come back to cast your vote among the finalists, when voting begins September 1.

Be sure to stay tuned to our social media channels for updates, and follow the hashtag #NIDiningAwards on Facebook and on Twitter.