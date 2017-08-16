Sweet Additions to Naples’ Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market in Naples recently debuted its new line of desserts from master chocolatier Norman Love. “I’m so excited, they sold out of everything that [first] weekend,” says Love, founder of Norman Love Confections salons, with locations in Naples, Estero, and Fort Myers. “We are going to begin with the Naples [Whole Foods] store and learn the customers, who we think are very similar to ours.” Starting with six cakes, its selection is growing to breakfast pastries and packaged goods, he adds. Whole Foods has also been expanding its Naples store to become more of a dining destination over the past few months. Look for: a cold-brew coffee and tea bar; a fresh-pressed, self-service juice bar; a made-to-order crêperie; and High Tide Bar & Grill expansion with more seats, 16 draft beers, and new menus.