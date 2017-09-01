Vote Now: NI’s 2018 Dining Awards

You’ve nominated your favorite restaurants across more than 35 categories, and the finalists have emerged. Now it’s time to cast your votes in the fourth annual Naples Illustrated Dining Awards. Let your voice be heard and vote now for your favorite dishes, top culinary experiences, best chef, and more.

Voting will remain open until September 27, and the winners will be revealed in the January 2018 issue of Naples Illustrated.

Stay tuned to our social media channels for updates. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter, and look for the hashtag #NIDiningAwards.

Bon appétit!