The Foam Roller and Myofascial Release

Athletes and personal trainers have long used foam rollers to relieve muscle soreness, and now local fitness studios are designing group classes starring this tool, which can help relieve pain associated with everything from minor strains to arthritis. The Gentle Yoga and Body Mechanics class at Naples Yoga Center uses foam rollers in exercises to release myofascial tension. The roller serves as a self-massaging tool to relieve tightness from injuries or daily muscle stress. With an extra-long foam roller positioned from neck to tail bone, your weight is shifted from side to side as you slowly roll back and forth, boosting circulation and bringing sensation to parts of the body that do not receive enough movement. Fitness for Life Naples also offers a Myofascial Release For Better Posture class, centered on the use of foam rollers.