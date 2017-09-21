9 Reasons Not to Leave Naples: The Best Staycation Spots of 2017

Are we there yet? Surprise! It just so happens we live in one of the nation’s top vacation lands. Before season kicks into high gear, act like a tourist in your own town with these nine indulgent getaways—no car or plane required.

1. Edgewater Beach Hotel

Naples’ only all-suites resort has turned up the luxury thermostat with recent room makeovers— boosting its coastal cottage appeal. At this resort, the beach is where it all happens, from paddle boarding to twilight bonfires and seaside brunches to dinners for two. Coast restaurant and the Pool Bar cover bases from casual to date night. Free shuttle service connects you effortlessly with downtown’s shopping and nightlife.

Special for fall: The Bed, Beach, & Brunch two-night package ($688, through October) sets couples up on a luxury beach bed with picnic basket brunches. Also through October, Florida residents receive 25 percent off rates and a $25 daily resort credit.

2. Inn on Fifth

As one of the gems of downtown Naples, Inn on Fifth is a boutique property that expands to a concierge-level experience across the street. On one side of Fifth Avenue sits the intimate inn with a spa and rooftop pool, while on the other is a chic hotel with spacious accommodations, noshing, and a whirlpool. It appeals to anyone who loves the downtown scene, whether as a participant or an observer, and is perfect for a theater, shopping, dining, and late-night staycation. To put the beach in the equation, just hop aboard the free shuttle.

Special for fall: Through October 13, the Cruise & Cuisine Package starts at $403 and includes a two-night stay, a Pure Florida sunset sightseeing cruise for two, and dinner for two with a $100 dining credit at Ocean Prime.

3. The Escalante

This luxury enclave is a cozy, secluded getaway that feels like an eternity away from modern tempos, yet it lies steps from Fifth Avenue shopping, dining, and the beach. Sequestered by lush vegetation and an Old World courtyard, it’s a truly intimate escape with just 10 rooms and suites clustered around the swimming pool. Mahogany, plantation-style furnishings and exquisite bed linens add to the splendor. For fine dining, the patio of the romantic al fresco Veranda restaurant glows with strings of white lights while you dine under the stars. The creative dishes are prepared with a nod to local ingredients and an on-site sustainable organic garden.

Special for fall: For the month of September, a discounted two-night stay is $385 per night, plus the third night is free. The Florida Getaway special runs through November, offering a complimentary fourth night with a consecutive three night paid stay at $505 per night in a one-bedroom lanai suite.

4. La Playa Beach & Golf Resort

Art Decor in its design, this elegant resort evokes the grandeur of the 1920s, although it was built in the late 1980s. The lobby, which has been

part of the resort’s summer renovation, whispers of the Old South with its wraparound porch, rocking chairs, and French doors. Out back on the Gulf, it becomes the most modern property complete with rock and water features, a postcard beach, and the tropical-forward restaurant Baleen. Dine inside or out, where tiki torches and communal fire pits add to the cozy evening ambience—all right on the beach. (laplayaresort.com)

Special for fall: The New Naples package (through November 30) includes Naples Beach Brewery experiences, a sunset cruise, a paddle ecotour, and selected spa services. Rates start at $1,199 per night.

5. Naples Grand Beach Resort

Nature lovers and families are especially drawn to this gulf-front luxury escape, which is adjacent to Clam Pass Beach Park’s 200 acres of mangrove estuaries. Kayaks and paddle boards are available on property for active beachgoers, or hit the links and courts to step up your game. With 15 Har-Tru tennis courts, five lit for evening play, the resort has been named among the Top 50 American Resorts for Tennis by Tennis magazine. Looking to just destress? Head straight to the spa for the five-hour Discreet Indulgence or three-hour Serenity for Two Couples Retreat package.

Special for fall: Book the Grande Suite at the top

floor of the tower, for its private balcony, Jacuzzi tub, and 2,000 square feet of pamperedseclusion for you and yournumber one.

6. JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

Following a multi-phase, $320 million project that began in 2015, Marriott rebranded its Marco Island property as a luxe

JW resort on January 1. The overhaul continues through early 2018, which is the completion date for a 94-room, adultonly tower with a rooftop pool, a restaurant, a bowling alley, and other entertainment features. The rebranding also saw room upgrades, new products at the spa, and new restaurant concepts that include locally driven Maia, fine-dining Ario, and casual beachfront Kane Tiki Bar & Grill.

Special for fall:Just the Two of Us package (through December 21) includes Champagne with personalized flutes, beach chickee hut rental and refreshments for a day, a watersports excursion, two 25-minute spa services, and a five-course dinner for two at Ario with sommelier wine pairings. Package rates start at $704 per night.

7. Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

A fantasy vacationland all its own, the Hyatt Regency in Estero encompasses enough play space and activities to make it equally fulfilling for romance or family time. The Hyatt puts a major focus on the Gulf, with its own marina ready to deliver you to the resort’s island beach or numerous watersport adventures. On land, its 18-hole Audubon sanctuary course, Stillwater Spa, cool water features, climbing wall, s’mores bonfire, and countless dining and drinking establishments put the variety into any staycation.

8. Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club

Refined in a way that only history can accomplish, Naples’ oldest resort and golf course creates an Old Florida aura with the most modern amenities and service. Its first and foremost amenity, the beach, fronts its popular Sunset Bar, HB’s on the Gulf restaurant, swimming pools, and most of its 319 rooms and suites. Across the street, the property’s newly renovated 18-hole championship golf course provides views from the spa and Broadwell’s restaurant. Free kids’ programs endear it to families, while its quintessential beach style makes it a classic choice for couples.

9. The Ritz-Carlton

With two Ritz-Carlton properties in town, the only choice is gulf front. Or is that golf-front? You can have them both at sister properties The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, via shuttle service and shared amenity programs. The original gulf-front property is the connoisseur’s choice for five-diamond, five-star service, plus fine dining, pampered spa treatments, and incomparable programming for children and teens. For those whose golf game takes precedence on a staycation, Tiburón Golf Club provides challenge, instruction, and green panoramas from Lemonia’s dining room. (The Black Course is currently under renovation, to be completed in November.

Specials for fall: Through December 30, both properties are offering the Reconnect package, which includes daily American breakfast for two, plus a daily $100 resort credit. Rates at the golf resort start at $399 per night; $699 at the beach resort.