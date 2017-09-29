Former Nurse Combats Chronic Skin Problems with a Natural Solution

As a former nurse who had battled eczema and psoriasis her entire life, Deanna Wallin was determined to find a natural way to treat her chronic skin problems, which also plagued her daughter. After researching the ingredients in beauty products, and finding some chemical offenders, she was inspired to create her own natural and organic line of skin and hair products that became Naples Soap Company. What started in 2009 as a small shop in Naples’ Tin City has grown to 11 retail locations throughout the state. Many of the products have become cult favorites among those looking for additive-free options–particularly those with sensitive skin. Here, Wallin shares her best skincare tips, and weighs in on current trends.

NI: In Florida’s famous environment of sunshine, saltwater, and pool chlorine, what do you recommend to keep skin hydrated?

Wallin: Coconut oil can be used for both pre- and post-sun care to hydrate and soothe the skin. It helps replenish natural skin oils. Shea butter also provides the extra moisture needed to heal from the drying effect of the sun, salt, and chlorine we’re constantly exposed to.

What natural ingredient is currently popular in the bath and body market?

Activated charcoal is a natural way to remove toxicity by acting like a magnet to attract and absorb dirt and oil.

What beauty trends are you embracing this year? Which ones do you wish would go away?

Can we just talk about how far natural makeup has come and how much I love it? Before, I avoided being creative with makeup for fear of the repercussions of using products with certain ingredients, but now we’re free to express ourselves with natural mineral makeup, and can rest easy knowing we aren’t harming ourselves in the process. As far as beauty trends going away, I’d say hair extensions. They make your main mane brittle and dry. If you want long, luxurious locks, try providing it with the right nutrients rather than tacking on some faux length.