Fall Festivities for Foodies

As season approaches, it’s time to indulge in the Paradise Coast’s many foodie-related offerings. The sixth annual Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival on October 21 offers an evening of craft beer tastings, lawn games, and live music at Mercato, with proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate.

Be one of the first to experience a taste of Naples and Fort Myers Restaurant Week menus at the “First Bite” Menu Release Party, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs on November 15th. Sample food from more than 20 participating restaurants and enjoy live music, photo booths, a caricature artist, and more. The event benefits Humane Society Naples; there will even be a handful of pets available for adoption. Tickets range from $35-$75. (239-682-0942)

Seafood lovers won’t want to miss the eighth annual Stone Crab Festival slated for October 27-29 at multiple waterfront areas in Naples, including Tin City, Bayfront, Naples Bay Resort, and Hyatt House. Enjoy music, art, and other fun activities, while tasting locally caught stone crab claws. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits, including the Freedom Waters Foundation and PAWS Assistance Dogs.