Halloween Happenings
From costumes and candy to haunted houses, there are several events this month to celebrate halloween in Southwest Florida.
- The Naples Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo, October 20-22, features education stations, games, costume contests, trick-or-treating, and a live DJ. Kids in costume receive complimentary admission.
- On October 28, join the Monster Dash Halloween 5K at Fleischmann Park, where runners in costume can compete for best-dressed awards. This year’s race benefits the Lions Club’s Vision Clinic.
- The Village on Venetian Bay will also host its annual Monster Mash on October 28. Kids can go trick-or-treating, as well as enjoy arts and crafts. Be sure to wear your spookiest costume to take photos against a Halloween-themed backdrop.
- On Sanibel Island, the fourteenth annual Costumes and Candy Fall Carnival takes place at Sanibel’s Community House on October 31. There’s fun for the entire family that includes plenty of candy, games, prizes, and a special hayride.
- Fifth Avenue South will host its seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular on Halloween night. Highlights include trick-or-treating, live music, games, and horror movies. Make sure everyone in the family wears a costume. You can even sign up your pets for the Pucci & Catana Costume Contest.
