Floral Cocktails: 7 Simple Yet Stunning Recipes

Local mixologists stir up the spirit of fall with elegant floral-themed cocktails.

Elderflower Refresher

By Bill Zimmer, Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director, The Edgewater Beach Hotel

Thinly sliced cucumber rounds, lemon zest, diced watermelon, and elderflower liqueur are featured in this refreshing fall cocktail.

1 tsp. small diced watermelon

1¼ oz. Grey Goose Vodka

1¼ oz. elderflower liqueur

Splash sour mix

1 English cucumber sliced in thin rounds

½ tsp. lemon zest

Layer cucumbers around glass. Save some watermelon and lemon for garnish. Combine remaining ingredients into a mixing cup and shake. Garnish with diced watermelon and lemon.

London Lavender Fizz and Sparkling Cosmopolitan

By Crystal McNamer, VIP and Events Manager, Cavo Lounge

Lavender-infused syrup and a dollop of honey add garden-fresh flavor in the London Lavender Fizz cocktail, while the Sparkling Cosmo is made with elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, and a splash of prosecco.

London Lavender Fizz

1½ oz. Nolets Reserve Gin

1 muddled lemon

½ oz. lavender-infused simple syrup

Shake and strain into a Champagne glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a sprig of lavender.

Sparkling Cosmopolitan

1 oz. St. Germain

1 oz. cranberry juice

2 muddled limes

Shake and strain into a martini glass. Top with Prosecco and garnish with lime.

Fleurs de Jardin

By Brian Hawley, Bar Manager, The French Brasserie Rustique

The Fleurs de Jardin cocktail combines aged cachaça with fresh lemon juice and house-made strawberry and hibiscus rose syrups, finished off with vanilla liqueur and a few dashes of peach bitters.

1½ oz. aged cachaça (or use an aged rhum agricole)

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. Torani Strawberry Syrup

¼ oz. Monin Hibiscus Syrup

¼ oz. Monin Rose Syrup

½ oz. aguafaba (or 1 egg white)

¼ oz. vanilla liqueur

2 dashes peach bitters

Nasturtium Vodka Gimlet

Created by Jack Raben, Executive Chef at Lurcat Catering

Chef Raben, who has been at the helm of the Naples Botanical Garden’s Fogg Café since its inception, muddled nasturtium flowers and leaves with simple syrup before adding grapefruit and lime juice, and a splash of club soda.

¼ cup nasturtium flowers and leaves

½ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. grapefruit juice

1½ oz. lime juice

2 oz. cane vodka

Club soda

Muddle leaves and flowers with simple syrup, add ice and vodka, and shake over ice with fruit juice. Finish with club soda and serve in a Champagne coupe.

Hibiscus Lime Cooler and 450 Indigo Cocktail

By Colin Armstrong, Bartender, Tommy Bahama Restaurant

The Hibiscus Lime Cooler is made with hibiscus syrup, lime, and pineapple juices. To prepare the 450 Indigo, the glass is first rinsed in absinthe before adding a mixture of Crème de Violette and St. Germain Elderflower liqueurs, and garnished with a skewer of blueberries.

Hibiscus Lime Cooler

1½ parts Ketel One Vodka

½ part Cointreau

1 part fresh lime juice

1 part pineapple juice

1 part hibiscus syrup (To make, heat 1 part water and 1 part sugar in a small pot until sugar is melted. Remove from heat, add ¾ part hibiscus and steep for 10 minutes. Remove hibiscus and cool.)

Build in a shaker. Add ice and shake well until chilled. Strain over fresh ice, serve in a Collins glass, and garnish with a lime wheel or mint sprig.

450 Indigo

13 blueberries

1¾ part Reyka Vodka

¾ part Giffard Crème de Violette Liqueur

¼ part St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

¼ part lemon juice

¼ part simple syrup

Absinthe rinse (preferably with Lucid Absinthe Superieure)

Rinse glass with absinthe. Lightly muddle 10 blueberries with lemon juice in a mixing glass. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake well until chilled and double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with three blueberries on a bamboo skewer.