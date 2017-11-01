2017-18 Festival Guide

Mark your calendars for these not to be missed upcoming festivals of Naples

Celebrate the Arts Month,

When: November 1-30 Where: Throughout Collier County Why Go: The United Arts Council of Collier County organizes performances, free concerts, and entertainment at several

venues countywide.

Old Florida Festival

When: November 18-19 Where: Collier Museum at Government Center Why Go: With more than 90 reenactors, demonstrators, and live musicians, it ranks as one of the largest living history events in the state.

Naples New Year’s Art Fair

When: January 6-7 Where: Fifth Avenue South and Park Street Why go: Meet some 250 professional artists and celebrate 2018 with a new piece of art. (239-262-6517)

Bonita Springs National Art Festival

When: January 13-14; February 10-11; March 3-4 Where: Riverside Park, Bonita Springs Why Go: The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs displays works by more than 200 national and international artists at one of the nation’s highest ranked art fests.

Naples National Art Festival

When: February 24-25 Where: Cambier Park and Eighth Street South Why Go: A festive atmosphere and top-quality art make Naples Art Association’s big annual event a must-attend for art lovers. fifthavenuesouth.com

Naples Downtown Art Show

When: March 24-25 Where: Fifth Avenue South Why Go: Celebrating 30 years in 2018, it was ranked at the top of Sunshine Artist magazine’s list of “The 200 Best Shows in the Art and Craft Festival Circuit in the U.S.” (naplesart.org)

Stay in May Festival

When: April 22-May 12 Where: Throughout Collier County Why Go: The ultimate local art outreach event, it hosts music and artists at Naples Zoo, a library, churches, and beyond. (stayinmay.com)