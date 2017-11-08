3 Hot New Cocktails

Our favorites from the new Cocktail Time menu at Capital Grille

Happy Hour at the Capital Grille has long been a favorite of everyone from power brokers to scenesters. The Grille offers a few new reasons to hang out at its decadent lounge during cocktail hour. The new Cocktail Time menu features imaginative, hand-crafted cocktails and beautiful wines by the glass, alongside noshes like Cast Iron Garlic Shrimp with olive oil crostini, lollipop lamb chops, and a classic steak tartare.

Here are our 3 top reasons to visit now:

1. In Fashion –

The Capital Grille’s innovative answer to the Old Fashioned is crafted with Russell’s Reserve 10 year, a wonderful small-batch bourbon; Grand Marnier; black walnut bitters; and an amarena cherry, all splashed over an orange-ice sphere.

2. The Bohemian –

This fruity cocktail looks festive and is a favorite among the ladies. It’s made with Absolut Apeach vodka and mixed-berry cordial, and finished with a splash of Champagne and fresh raspberries.

3. Fire and Ice –

For those who like it hot, this fiery number is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila and Ancho Reyes chili liqueur. Fresno peppers add a kick, as if this spicy potion needed one. It is mercifully cooled down with fresh cucumber and lime.