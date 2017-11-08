Naples Welcomes Visiting Musicians

Whether you are nostalgic for California surf culture of prefer the soulful sounds of rhythm and blues, every music lover will find something to look forward to in Naples.

Bluegrass and Blues

Jazz , country, swing, gospel and mountain music – Balsam Range plays it all at Artis – Naples on January 28. Steep Canyon Rangers showcases its Grammy-Winning Bluegrass style at the same venue on March 25.

The Drifters will croon its band of Doo-Wop and R&B classics January 12-13, while multiplatinum R&B singer Aaron Neville performs March 6, at Artis – Naples.

Rock

The Southwest Florida Event Center in Bonita Springs will host the ’70s rock band Ambrosia, starring three of its original five-time Grammy- nominated members, on November 10.

At Artis—Naples, Art Garfunkel makes his first appearance at Hayes Hall on January 14.

Center for the Arts Bonita Springs also brings in two big names in classic rock: John Sebastian of Lovin’ Spoonful fame performs March 28; The Weight Band follows on on April 7, featuring members from The Band and its spinoffs, the Levon Helm Band and the Rick Danko Group.

Good Vibrations

Don your surfer’s cross and Gidget pigtails for Jan & Dean’s Beach Party at TheatreZone, January

23-24. Dean Torrence, the original lead singer from the legendary surf music duo, performs with The Surf City Allstar Band, which includes musicians from The Beach Boys, The Ventures, and Frank Zappa’s band. They will reprise nostalgic hits like “Surf City” and “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena.” The Beach Boys will headline a concert at Artis—Naples on February 18, with Mike Love leading immortal tunes like “California Girls” and “I Get Around.”

Jazz

Marco Island Center for the Arts hosts several jazz musicians throughout the season. On November 16, award-winning Miami jazz trumpeter and alto saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone will take the stage for a set of Latin jazz. The Cultural & Performing Arts Center also scheduled four performances for its Jazz & Blues Series at Wang Opera Center: Classic Jazz Inspiration (December 2), The Sweet Sounds of Jazz (January 10), The Music of George Gershwin (January 19), and Jazz Meets the Blues (March 2).