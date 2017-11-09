Love That Dress November 9, 2017 Naples Staff Debra Newman and Marianne Kearns Show Caption Hide Caption Melissa Speach and Aissa Krumm Show Caption Hide Caption Sandra Pavelka, Karole Kushner-Davis, Lessly Trejo, Judith Svetaka, James Price Show Caption Hide Caption Sonia Rocha and Batya Maman Show Caption Hide Caption Alex Romeyn, Trista Meister and Brittany Hill Show Caption Hide Caption Vicki Tracy and Brenda O'Connor Show Caption Hide Caption Beth Sherman and Vicki Baker Show Caption Hide Caption Alex Romeyn, Trista Meister and Brittany Hill Show Caption Hide Caption Michelle Jones and Julia Geskey Show Caption Hide Caption Sandra Pavelka, Karole Kushner-Davis, Lessly Trejo, Judith Svetaka, James Price Show Caption Hide Caption Pace Center's staff and supporters Show Caption Hide Caption What: Love That Dress annual shopping event to raise funds for underprivileged girls in Collier County. Who: Pace Center’s staff, supporters and guests Where: The Naples Grand Beach Resort Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMore
