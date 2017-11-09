NI’s Super Men Celebration



Sean Lux, Diane and Tom Strum, Debi Lux

Jack Mulvena, Kyle Rambosk, Matthew Huddleson, Sean Lux, Tom Moran

Edward Gary Shanbarger, Matthew Huddleson, Marijane Lobaugh

Phillip Douglas and Doug Olsen, Annemarie Zoller, Rachel Johnston

Debi and Sean Lux, Teri Evans

Courtney Jolly, Tina Jacquess, Jack Mulvena,

Joe and Connie Boff

What: Naples Illustrated Sixth Annual Super Men Celebration

Who: Honoring the five Super Men featured in the September issue – Jack Mulvena, Kyle Rambosk, Matthew Huddleson, Sean Lux and Tom Moran

Where: Sea Salt, Naples