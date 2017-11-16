5 Local Spots for Fresh Ingredients

The longstanding farm-to-table movement is stronger than ever in Naples, where chefs consistently turn to farmers they know and trust for their produce, eggs, and meat. We talked to a handful of

area chefs to find out which local farms they rely on—and where you can find them, too.

A clear favorite of several restaurateurs, Inyoni Organics (239-980-3605) sells produce at farmer’s markets in Naples and the Purple Spoon Culinary in Bonita Springs. Owner Nick Batty took over his father’s ornamental pineapple farm to convert into an organic operation growing a wide variety of produce. He’s still known for his sweet summer pineapples, but The Bay House chef Andrew Hunter also buys everything from “the most beautiful baby lettuces” to French breakfast radishes. “During his growing season we make sure to talk twice a week, and I buy whatever he has available because I know it will be delicious,” Hunter says.

Chef Alexander Bernard at Alexander’s Restaurant favors Batty’s sprouts, turnips and cucumbers. Bernard also relies on Oakes Farm’s seasonal crops, including zucchini and tomatoes, which are also sold at its retail outlets, Oakes Farms Market and Food & Thought in Naples.

For citrus, Lisa Boet at Chez Boet favors South Naples Citrus Grove. It also operates a retail store during season and sets up a stand at local farmer’s markets.

Chef Jim Sleep at Angelina’s in Bonita Springs sources eggs from Circle C Farm in Bonita Springs. This first-generation family farm offers everything from grass-fed beef to free-range chicken to local honey. It hosts farm tours, foodie events, and tastings that are open to the public. “We currently use their eggs on our menu every day,” Sleep says. “But we use other meat items and their honey for wine dinners.”

Chef Jason Goddard at Barbatella is a fan of the Waygu beef at Jackman Ranch in Clewiston, when he can get it: “I went out to the farm, had the hayride, walked the fields and liked what I saw. They have a 100 percent grass-fed French variety of meat,” he says.

As demand continues to grow for local sourcing, organic, and non-GMO food, local chefs say strengthening their relationships with their farmers makes all the difference.