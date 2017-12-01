Fennel and Orange Salad
Recipe by Jason Goddard, Chef de Cuisine, Sea Salt
Black Sambuca dressing
- 1 cup black Sambuca
- ¼ cup grapeseed oil
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- pinch of sea salt
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, reduce Sambuca by 30 percent. Remove from heat and let cool for a few minutes. Whisk in oils, a little at a time, to emulsify. Stir in lemon juice and salt and let rest.
Fennel and orange salad
- 3 fennel bulbs
- 3 oranges, peeled
- pinch of sea salt
- 1 teaspoon pink peppercorns, divided
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ to 1 cup pickled red onions
- 6 teaspoons orange nectar
- 30 small leaves fresh mint
- 18 small sprigs fresh dill
Shave fennel bulbs into thin slices using a mandolin. Segment oranges. Toss in mixing bowl with salt, ½ teaspoon peppercorns, oil, and lemon juice. Add pickled red onions, stir, and divide among 6 plates. Drizzle black Sambuca dressing and orange nectar around the plate. Finish with remaining peppercorns, and garnish with mint and dill.
Orange nectar
- 2 quarts freshly squeeze orange juice
- ½ cup grapeseed oil
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- pinch of sea salt
Strain orange juice through a fine-mesh sieve to remove pulp. In a wide saucepan, reduce juice to a consistency that would coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and whisk in oils and salt.
Pickled red onions
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons pickling spice mix
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 medium red onion, julienned
In a small saucepot, bring water, spices, vinegar, and sugar to a boil. Lower heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, strain through a fine-mesh sieve and let cool in refrigerator. Add red onion and refrigerate overnight, 8 to 12 hours.
