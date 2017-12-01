Fennel and Orange Salad

Recipe by Jason Goddard, Chef de Cuisine, Sea Salt
Black Sambuca dressing

  • 1 cup black Sambuca
  • ¼ cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • pinch of sea salt

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, reduce Sambuca by 30 percent. Remove from heat and let cool for a few minutes. Whisk in oils, a little at a time, to emulsify. Stir in lemon juice and salt and let rest.

Fennel and orange salad

  • 3 fennel bulbs
  • 3 oranges, peeled
  • pinch of sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon pink peppercorns, divided
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ to 1 cup pickled red onions
  • 6 teaspoons orange nectar
  • 30 small leaves fresh mint
  • 18 small sprigs fresh dill

Shave fennel bulbs into thin slices using a mandolin. Segment oranges. Toss in mixing bowl with salt, ½ teaspoon peppercorns, oil, and lemon juice. Add pickled red onions, stir, and divide among 6 plates. Drizzle black Sambuca dressing and orange nectar around the plate. Finish with remaining peppercorns, and garnish with mint and dill.

 

Orange nectar

  • 2 quarts freshly squeeze orange juice
  • ½ cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • pinch of sea salt

Strain orange juice through a fine-mesh sieve to remove pulp. In a wide saucepan, reduce juice to a consistency that would coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and whisk in oils and salt.

 

Pickled red onions

  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons pickling spice mix
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 medium red onion, julienned

In a small saucepot, bring water, spices, vinegar, and sugar to a boil. Lower heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, strain through a fine-mesh sieve and let cool in refrigerator. Add red onion and refrigerate overnight, 8 to 12 hours.

