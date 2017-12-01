Gold Beet Risotto with Blood Orange
Recipe by Gaston Javier Sanchez, Chef de Cuisine, Tarpon Bay at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point
- 2 cups Alborio rice1 lb gold beets
- 1 blood orange
- 1/4 cup blood orange juice
- 3 tbsp. blood orange zest
- 3 tbsp. garlic, minced
- ¼ cup shallots, minced
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese
- ½ cup white wine
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- ¼ cup Asiago cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup mixed fresh herbs
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Wash and wrap beets individually with foil.
- Roast in oven for 30 minutes at 350 or until slightly tender and let cool.
- Cut beets into small dice
- In a rondo pot, add olive oil and set to med-high heat
- Add garlic and shallots, cook for 40 seconds
- Stir in rice and make sure all integrated
- Deglaze with wine
- Add one ladle of stock and bring to a boil
- Repeat process several times until rice becomes tender but al dente, stirring very frequently
- Add salt and pepper, 1 tbsp. each
- Add juice and cheeses and integrate
- Add beets, zest and mixed herbs and integrate
By this time, you should have a very creamy and decadent risotto. Check seasoning and adjust to taste. Slice blood orange into half-moon slices and garnish.
