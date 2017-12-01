Gold Beet Risotto with Blood Orange

Recipe by Gaston Javier Sanchez, Chef de Cuisine, Tarpon Bay at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point

2 cups Alborio rice1 lb gold beets

1 blood orange

1/4 cup blood orange juice

3 tbsp. blood orange zest

3 tbsp. garlic, minced

¼ cup shallots, minced

½ cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup white wine

2 cups vegetable stock

¼ cup Asiago cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup mixed fresh herbs

¼ cup olive oil

Wash and wrap beets individually with foil. Roast in oven for 30 minutes at 350 or until slightly tender and let cool. Cut beets into small dice In a rondo pot, add olive oil and set to med-high heat Add garlic and shallots, cook for 40 seconds Stir in rice and make sure all integrated Deglaze with wine Add one ladle of stock and bring to a boil Repeat process several times until rice becomes tender but al dente, stirring very frequently Add salt and pepper, 1 tbsp. each Add juice and cheeses and integrate Add beets, zest and mixed herbs and integrate

By this time, you should have a very creamy and decadent risotto. Check seasoning and adjust to taste. Slice blood orange into half-moon slices and garnish.