Kale and Roasted Pepper Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Recipe By Gaston Javier Sanchez, Chef de Cuisine, Tarpon Bay at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 applewood-smoked bacon slices, finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

2 (8-ounce) cans roasted red peppers

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup unsalted beef stock (such as Swanson)

1 (6-ounce) bag kale or baby spinach, coarsely chopped

1 (3 1/4-pound) beef tenderloin, trimmed

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add bacon; cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shallots; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Stir in 1/2 cup beef stock; cook until liquid almost evaporates, stirring occasionally (about 8 minutes). Add kale; cook 1 minute or until kale wilts. Place mixture in strainer to separate any extra juice.

Cut horizontally through center of beef, cutting to, but not through, the other side using a sharp knife; open flat, as you would a book. Place beef between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound to an even 1/2-inch thickness (about 13 inches square) using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Brush beef with 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil; sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread kale mixture evenly over beef, leaving a 1/2-inch border around edges. Top the mixture with a layer of the roasted red peppers. Carefully roll up beef, jelly-roll fashion. Secure at 2-inch intervals with twine. Brush all sides of beef evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place beef on a jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450° (do not remove beef from oven); bake an additional 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 125°. Let stand 15 minutes; cut across the grain into 12 slices