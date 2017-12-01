Orange Yuzu-Glazed Cornish Game Hens and Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Orange Yuzu-Glazed Cornish Game Hens

By Bryan Sutton, Executive Chef, Veranda E at The Hotel Escalant

4 Cornish Game hens

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, quartered

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

16 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/3 cup chicken stock

Glaze

½ cup orange marmalade

4 tsp. dijon

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp Yuzu Kosho

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Rub hens with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Lightly season hens with salt and pepper. Place 1 lemon wedge and 1 sprig rosemary in cavity of each hen. Arrange in a large, heavy roasting pan, and arrange garlic cloves around hens. Roast in preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together marmalade, Dijon, lemon juice, yuzu kosho; pour over hens. Continue roasting about 25 minutes longer, or until hens are golden brown and juices run clear. Blanch green beans in salted water for 2 minutes, strain and reserve Transfer cooked green beans to a platter, then arrange the hens on top. Tent hens with aluminum foil to keep warm. Garnish with rosemary sprigs, and serve.

Kale and Roasted Pepper Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Recipe By Gaston Javier Sanchez, Chef de Cuisine, Tarpon Bay at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 applewood-smoked bacon slices, finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

2 (8-ounce) cans roasted red peppers

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup unsalted beef stock (such as Swanson)

1 (6-ounce) bag kale or baby spinach, coarsely chopped

1 (3 1/4-pound) beef tenderloin, trimmed

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add bacon; cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shallots; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Stir in 1/2 cup beef stock; cook until liquid almost evaporates, stirring occasionally (about 8 minutes). Add kale; cook 1 minute or until kale wilts. Place mixture in strainer to separate any extra juice.

Cut horizontally through center of beef, cutting to, but not through, the other side using a sharp knife; open flat, as you would a book. Place beef between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound to an even 1/2-inch thickness (about 13 inches square) using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Brush beef with 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil; sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread kale mixture evenly over beef, leaving a 1/2-inch border around edges. Top the mixture with a layer of the roasted red peppers. Carefully roll up beef, jelly-roll fashion. Secure at 2-inch intervals with twine. Brush all sides of beef evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place beef on a jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450° (do not remove beef from oven); bake an additional 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 125°. Let stand 15 minutes; cut across the grain into 12 slices