Holiday Gift Guide: The Wellness Enthusiast

The tastemakers behind our pages share their picks for everyone on your list. This season give gifts that nurture the mind, body, and soul.

1. Himalayan Salt Massage Therapy Kit

Salt Skill’s Himalayan Salt massage therapy kit ($50) includes a salt lamp that doubles as a warming bowl that holds removable massage balls perfect for soothing sore muscles. Bed, Bath & Beyond, Naples (239-514-8293)

2. The Tearopical Breezes Gift Box

The Tearopical Breezes gift box ($30), courtesy of The Spice & Tea Exchange, offers a taste of the tropics with a Florida twist. Each set features a tin of a popular white tropical tea blend, honey granules, tropical mango tea mints, and an adorable manatee infuser. The Spice & Tea Exchange, Naples (239-776-7730)

3. Leather Journals

For a mindful gift, consider a unique, hand-bound journal. The Love Bound xoxo leather journals (large, $250; pocket, $70) are one-of-a-kind creations, filled with handmade paper. Gift one as a treasured keepsake to inspire clarity and calm. Jett Thompson Home, Naples (239-263-5460)

4. Minimalist Cuff

MantraBand bangle bracelets ($34 each) promote positivity with an inspirational word, phrase, or message. The bracelets, which come in silver, yellow gold, or rose gold, serve as a daily reminder to look for the beauty in life. Yoga Loft, Naples (239-260-7725)

5. Yoga Mat

The yogis on your gift list will treasure this eco-friendly Yellow Willow yoga mat ($98). Designed to be grippy and absorbent, the long-lasting colorful mats feature biodegradable tree rubber and a micro-fiber suede fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.



6. FitBit

Perfect for the fitness fanatic who prefers a touch of glam, the Tory Burch Fitbit Alta bracelet ($198) transforms an everyday health tracker into a stylish statement piece. The recently released line comes in tortoise or navy. Tory Burch, Naples (239-598-0243)