The Moscow Ballet Returns to Naples

The Moscow Ballet will bring classic Russian elegance to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall with two magical performances of its Great Russian Nutcracker.

No holiday season is complete without The Nutcracker. The Moscow Ballet will bring classic Russian elegance to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall with two magical performances of its Great Russian Nutcracker. Directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Stanislav Vlasov, this traditional Christmas tale tells the story of a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a gift from her eccentric godfather, setting in motion a series of events that lead her to the magical Land of Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Featuring opulent backdrops, handcrafted costumes, and an award-winning cast of prima ballerinas dancing to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, The Great Russian Nutcracker will delight young and old alike. The two shows are part of the company’s twenty-fifth anniversary tour, and are scheduled for Thursday, December 28 at 3 and 7 p.m.