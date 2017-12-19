Holiday Gift Guide: The Entertainer

No reservations are necessary with the Fireside Feasts And Snow Day Treats ($24.95) cookbook. Recipes for everything from oven braised lamb shanks to pomegranate martinis will elevate your holiday entertaining. A Mano, Naples (239-261-3220)
Put a pep in your step with Peppermint Pure Essential Oil from Jurlique ($18). Believed to help with stress and mental fatigue, this aromatherapy solution may be the perfect way to banish the winter blahs. Organic Skincare & Bodyworx (239-514-4494)
Up the swank quotient of the outdoors with Ticket Chocolate’s Artisan Dulce de Leche S’mores Kit for 4 ($24). Caramel swirl marshmallows, handcrafted honey grahams and salted caramel milk chocolate make this kit a mature take on the childhood favorite. Republic of Decor, Naples (239-529-3813)
Expertly crafted by international glass artist Bandhu Scott Dunham, this Windswept Tree of Life menorah by Salusa Glassworks ($TK) is destined to become a cherished heirloom with annual appearances promised for years to come. Gallery One, Naples (239-263,0835)
