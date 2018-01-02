5 New Hobbies To Try In 2018

Resolutions aside, the start of a new year could be just the motivational push needed to launch into a new hobby you always wanted to try, but never got around to. Now is your time to shine. Let us count the ways.

1.Cook up a plan.

Sharpen your taste buds while preparing a three-course meal at Sur La Table in Naples. The instructional kitchens serve up classes to learn new recipes and hone fundamental skills. Learn 10 Skills for the New Year in a workshop offered four times in January that will cover techniques such as dry-brining chicken, preparing a risotto, and even baking a decadent dessert. ($69)

2.Color your world.

Go beyond the traditional painting class, when you sign up for a Cold Wax Beginners Workshop at Naples Art Association. You’ll learn how to create unique pieces of art by combining a beeswax paste (used at room temperature) with oil paints. No heat required, just a whimsical attitude and a sense of wonder. The next workshop is February 12. ($40 supply fee; $175, donors; $210, non-donors)

3.Express yourself.

Learn to add an artistic touch to any special card or note by taking a calligraphy class at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs. You’ll learn how to use a broad-edged pen nib to deliver handwritten messages that are as beautiful as they are heartfelt. Classes are offered throughout the season, beginning on January 11. ($100, member; $150, non-members)

4.Get grounded.

Experience the Japanese art of flower arranging by attending the Ikebana demonstrations at Naples Botanical Garden. A local chapter of Ikebana experts and enthusiasts showcase the spirit of this botanical talent along with a tea ceremony and Ginza. (February 16–17, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; $15 for general admission)

5.Break the mold.

Perhaps a new statement piece for your home décor is more your fancy. Clay More Ceramics has a series of five-week courses for traditional pottery and clay sculpting. Learn each composition from wheel throwing techniques to hand-building for creating authentic pottery and sculptures. ($245)