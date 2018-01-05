Sequins for Spring 2018 Go glam in the New Year with dripping diamonds, sequins, and crystals January 5, 2018 Katherine Lande Brown cubic zirconia necklace ($3,950), Bottega Veneta, 800-845-6790 Show Caption Hide Caption Gem Palace retro callback to the 1970s.embellished sandals ($1,600), Aquazzura, aquazzura.com Show Caption Hide Caption Minaudière in metal, leather, and strass (price upon request), Chanel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Patent leather and PVC pumps with crystals ($1,095), Christian Louboutin, Christian louboutin.com Show Caption Hide Caption Wolf acrylic ribbon clutch in white and silver confetti ($1,595), Edie Parker, Marissa Collections, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Knuckle box clutch ($4,695), Alexander McQueen, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Platinum and 18-karat gold ring with a yellow diamond, diamonds, and spessartitesn ($140,000), Tiffany & Co., Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 - Crystalized tees worn as mini dresses are a retro callback to the 1970s. Show Caption Hide Caption Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Jet-Set Style: Upscale Travel Accessories Everything’s Coming Up Roses Back-to-School Accessories for the Rising Fashioni... 10 Denim Accessories to Add to Your Closet
