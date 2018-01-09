Hats in the Garden

Naples Staff

What: 14th Annual Hats in the Garden Luncheon, featuring a runway show presented by Saks Fifth Avenue.

Who: Supporters of the Garden

Where: The Naples Botanical Garden. The event was sponsored by Naples Illustrated.

Share This:

Related Post

Forever Love For Your Forever Friend Party
Culinary Heights
Wishmaker’s Ball
NI’s Super Men Celebration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *