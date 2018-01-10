Purple Party Masquerade

The Shelter for Abused Women and Children


What: The Purple Party Masquerade, young professionals in support of ending domestic violence

Who: The next generation committee members and guests

Where: Cavo Lounge, Naples

 

 

