Golden Milk

Spice of Life

If you’re stepping up your focus on health for the New Year, try spicing up your nighttime ritual with a cup of golden milk. Also known as turmeric tea, this ancient health elixir is comfortingly creamy and nutritious. Made with anti inflammatory turmeric and warming spices like ginger, the drink is ideal to sip while relaxing before bed. Dr. Andrew Weil, who opened a True Food Kitchen location in Naples last year, shares an easy recipe to make a cup of golden milk at home. Simply combine two cups of light, unsweetened coconut milk (or almond or soymilk), a tablespoon of peeled and grated fresh ginger, a tablespoon of peeled and grated fresh turmeric, and three or four black peppercorns. Heat the ingredients in a saucepan and stir well. Simmer, covered,

for 10 minutes. Strain and sweeten to taste, if desired.