Green Goddess Celebrate any occasion with glamorous emeralds. January 16, 2018 Mary Murray Bulgari High Jewelry ring withemerald, chalcedony, agate, and diamonds set in18-karat rose gold, price upon request. (800-285-4274, bulgari.com) Pomellato Tango braceletwith emeralds, demantoid, and color-change garnetset in rose gold and burnished silver, $46,400.(800-254-6020, pomellato.com) Carved emerald and pavé diamondearrings set in 18-karat gold, $25,290. BighamJewelers, Naples (239-434-2800, bighamjewelers.com) Sylva & Cie carved emeraldten table ring with diamonds set in 18-karat gold,$15,000. Marissa Collections, Naples (239-263-4333, marissacollections.com) Seaman Schepps Pavé Domeearrings with white quartz, emeralds, and diamondsset in 18-karat white gold, price upon request. YamronJewelers, Naples (239-592-7707, yamron.com) Temple St. Clair Mandala cuffwith emeralds set in 18-karat gold, $39,500. SaksFifth Avenue, Naples (239-592-5900, saksfifthavenue.com)
