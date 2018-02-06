Picnic Packing 101

If you’re in the mood for an alfresco meal on the beach, we’ve got you covered. Brenda Mellilo, deli manager at Wynn’s Market, has plenty of experience when it comes to the art of packing picnics.

THE HORS D’OEUVRES: Customized cheese and charcuterie trays are all the rage right now, so sample different types of meats and pâtés before selecting at least two or three kinds, along with some accompaniments. “Olives are always a great choice, preferably pitted,” says Mellilo. “Add some small slices of bread on the side as well, and you can put together a little crostini.”

THE ENTRÉE: Salads, shrimp platters, and small sandwiches are the most portable and easiest to eat. Mellilo suggests a platter of pinwheel sandwiches, created when slicing a wrap sandwich into inch-and-a-half-thick rounds. For another twist on the traditional sandwich, she suggests trying a combination of brie, fresh turkey, and fig spread.

THE DESSERT: Chocolate-covered strawberries and raspberry-vanilla cupcakes are a few classic picnic indulgences, while a slice of Wynn’s famous chocolate mousse cake can’t help but sweeten the romance. And don’t forget the bubbly. “Champagne and sparkling wine, or even sparkling water, are always good choices,” says Mellilo.