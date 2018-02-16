Gym-Approved Beauty Products

Sweat Cosmetics mineral foundation twist-brush with SPF 30 ($42) allows skin to breathe and contains rhodiola rosea, an herb that fights skin stressors. (sweatcosmetics.com)

Formulated without oil, the lightweight CliniqueFIT Post-Workout Mattifying Moisturizer ($30) brings skin back to a neutral, hydrated state. Ulta locations (ulta.com)

Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara ($26) keeps lashes clump-free and won’t run or smudge even during the most vigorous workouts. (eyeko.com)

Wearing makeup to the gym ranks high on dermatologists’ list of cardinal sins. Yet, many women still don it to spin or pilates classes and beyond. This demand for barely there products designed to outlast an active lifestyle has captivated big cosmetics brands and beauty entrepreneurs, including the olympic and professional soccer players who founded sweat cosmetics. And these new developments are far from a marketing ploy. Rather than using heavy oil bases, popular items like lightweight bb creams and powders combine minerals and natural elements that are less likely to clog pores—Making them ideal for athleisure looks. “you wouldn’t wear your louboutins to target,” says sweat co-founder Emily Hines. “so why would you wear your Saturday night makeup when you’re out running errands?” Point taken. Above, we highlight our top picks for simultaneously looking flawless and avoiding skin disasters at the gym.