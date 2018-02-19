Lesley Stahl: Her Stories Today

The League Club's Annual Luncheon

The League Club welcomes one of America’s most celebrated journalists, Lesley Stahl as the honored guest at this year’s annual fundraising luncheon on February 23 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. A correspondent on 60 Minutes for the past 26 years, an Emmy Awards winner, a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in Journalism, and author of Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting, Lesley will share her stories and anecdotes about her personal and profession life.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.

