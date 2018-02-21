2018 Celebrity Martini Glass Auction

The 2018 Celebrity Martini Glass Auction (CMGA), themed “Hope Lives Here,” is set for Saturday, March 24, at Artis—Naples. The CMGA will showcase up to 15 martini glasses signed by celebrities and designed by artists from across the globe. The works of art are auctioned off during a by-invitation-only event and proceeds will benefit PAWS Assistance Dogs and charities supporting the arts in Southwest Florida.

World-renowned chocolatier Norman Love of Norman Love Confections will host the CMGA’s “Hope & Love After-Party.” In addition to donating his handcrafted artisanal chocolates, expertise and a Signature Mexican Hot Chocolate Martini, Love has assembled an unprecedented line-up of world-class chefs to ensure CMGA guests enjoy a sweet time:

• Florian Bellanger – Star of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” (NYC, NY)

• Laurent Branlard – Executive Pastry Chef at Swan & Dolphin (Orlando, FL)

• Sebastien Cannone – Meilleur Ouvrier de France/Co-Founder of the French Pastry School (Chicago, IL)

• Keegan Gerhard – Owner of D Bar Desserts and former host of “Food Network Challenge” (Denver, CO)

• Jerome Landrieu – Director of Chicago Chocolate Academy (Chicago, IL)

• Carrie Nahabedian – Chef and Owner of NAHA (Michelin Star restaurant in Chicago, IL)

• Jacquy Pfeiffer – Co-Founder of The French Pastry School (Chicago, IL)

• Donald Wressell – Executive Pastry Chef at Guittard Chocolate Co (Los Angeles, CA)

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.