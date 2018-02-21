2018 Youth of the Year Celebration

An impressive list of credits and awards accompany sought-after actor Ernie Hudson. However, Hudson’s road to fame was paved with many hardships. As the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County’s 2018 Youth of the Year celebrity guest speaker Ernie Hudson will share his story and the secrets of how to get out of the box of limitation and land dream roles, not just on the stage or screen, but roles important to everyday life.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.