9th Annual Batfish Bash for the Bay

Friends of Rookery Bay will present the 9th Annual Batfish Bash for the Bay from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, Naples. The signature event will celebrate the taste and feel of Old Florida and life along the Gulf coast with cocktails, sunset on the bridge over Henderson Creek, dinner and dancing, a raffle and live auction featuring shark tagging and python hunting expeditions, among other adventures led by Rookery Bay staff.

Casual linen attire and flat shoes are suggested.A general event ticket is $250 while a Keystone Ticket is $750 and includes special seating, recognition in the evening program, adoption of a local sea turtle nest and year-long recognition in the Friends of Rookery Bay’s Adopt A Sea Turtle Nest program, including an invitation to an end-of-season reception. Tickets may be purchased at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5971.

A Citizen Support Organization, the Friends of Rookery Bay supports needed environmental education, research and stewardship within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve through fundraising, volunteerism and community outreach.