The League Club’s Annual Luncheon

Chris Insleee, Adra Starkey

Sherry Whalen, Diane Bedran

David and Vicky Smith

Terry Crane, Dusti Beaubien, Nancy Harris

Susanna and Jennifer Garthwaite

The Meek mother daughter

Liz Winebrenner and Kaleigh Grover

Denise Hadley, Susan Harris

Anne Thomas, Sallie Miller, Mary Beth Johns, Vern Watkins, Jenny Sutton

John and Bette Aymar

Bubbie Kunkler, Wanda Walker

Donna McGinnis, Melody Sawyer,Richarson

Kristen Coury (right)

Teri Evans, Jamie Andersen

Mary Keith McDonald, Laura Dixon

Judith Liegeois, Laura Dixon

What: The League Club’s Annual Luncheon

Who: Featuring Lesley Stahl, 60 Minutes anchor and author of Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

When: February 23, 2018

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event