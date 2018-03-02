Self-Tanning Tips
While living in a beach town means you can bake in the sun year-round, the dangers of too much exposure is enough to make you shift from bake to fake. After testing several sunless tanners, one rose to the top of our list for the most organic ingredients—and best results. Simply Radiant’s Organic Illuminating Natural Self Tanner ($35, youaresimplyradiant.com) was created by a Texas woman who suffered from eczema and allergies and was inspired to launch a line of handmade, organic beauty products. The tanner includes moisturizing ingredients, including sweet almond oil, avocado oil, Fair Trade coconut oil, green tea extract, and shea butter. There are no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, petrochemicals, GMOs, triclosan; even the DHA, which is what makes the skin change color, is plant-derived. Best of
all the result is a naturally-looking, sun-kissed tan. While not as fast-drying as other products, this one is certainly worth the wait.
- Exfoliate from head to toe with an oil-free scrub, then dry off completely. Try: South Seas’ Bora Bora Body Polish ($24), an oil-free exfoliator that includes pumice and nourishing extracts of aloe vera, avocado, cucumber, carrot, grapefruit and lemon.
- While applying, take extra care when blending at the ankles, wrists, elbows, and knees, which tend to take on more color. If ou make a mistake, there are products to fix it. Try: Bronze Buffer, which can help remove streaks with a few gentle swipes.
- Wash your hands immediately (within 30 seconds) after applying the tanner.
- It takes several hours for the tan to naturally develop, so it’s best to apply before bedtime. Wear your comfortable long sleeve pajamas to avoid any sheet stains. Even if there is mild staining, it washes right out.
- The next morning, simply rinse off in the shower (no soap or scrubbing on the first day), gently pat dry with a towel, then apply your favorite moisturizer to seal the deal.
