Self-Tanning Tips

While living in a beach town means you can bake in the sun year-round, the dangers of too much exposure is enough to make you shift from bake to fake. After testing several sunless tanners, one rose to the top of our list for the most organic ingredients—and best results. Simply Radiant’s Organic Illuminating Natural Self Tanner ($35, youaresimplyradiant.com) was created by a Texas woman who suffered from eczema and allergies and was inspired to launch a line of handmade, organic beauty products. The tanner includes moisturizing ingredients, including sweet almond oil, avocado oil, Fair Trade coconut oil, green tea extract, and shea butter. There are no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, petrochemicals, GMOs, triclosan; even the DHA, which is what makes the skin change color, is plant-derived. Best of

all the result is a naturally-looking, sun-kissed tan. While not as fast-drying as other products, this one is certainly worth the wait.