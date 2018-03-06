4 Not-to-Miss Writing Workshops

If you’re an aspiring author, poet, or simply love to put pen to paper, you can brush up on your writing skills in workshops around Naples, just in time to celebrate world poetry day on March 21. Here are four ways to get started this month.

Lorenzo Walker Technical College in Naples guides you through the process of writing fiction and nonfiction books, from planning and organizing your story to understanding the importance of various writing elements. The The Focus on Your Book Project at meets Thursdays throughout March from 3:30-5:30 p.m.and costs $89.

Naples Botanical Garden offers Writing in the Garden workshops from 10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday through March 28. Writers meet outside Fogg Café to share ideas and exercises, and are given a prompt to inspire their poetry and other writing in the garden’s scenic setting. The workshops are included with regular garden admission, and open to writers of all levels.

3. Become a Better Writer

The Renaissance Academy of Florida Gulf Coast University offers several writing classes, including its three-week Become a Better Writer series this month, which focuses on developing characters, plot, and dialogue. (239-434-4737)

The Gulf Coast Writers Association offers a place to connect with other local writers. The organization has about 175 members and hosts monthly speaker events where authors share advice on everything from writing techniques to publishing and marketing your work. The next event is March 17, when historical fiction author Karen Dean Benson will talk about character creation and the art of mapping out a novel, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fort Myers.