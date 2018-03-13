St. Patrick’s Day Fun

This month, celebrate Irish heritage and culture in America with the traditional wearing of the green at these st. Patrick’s day festivities around town.

Get a head start on the holiday at Gulf CoastRunners’ third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Fun Run on March 15. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear green for the race, which takes off from Naples’ Fit & Fuel Café at 6 p.m. Afterwards, you can compete with fellow leprechauns in the “Who’s the Greenest?” contest, while enjoying live Irish music,outdoor games, and a beer garden.

For toe-tapping Irish tunes, head to the Marco Island Center for the Arts on March 7 to hear West of Galway, Southwest Florida’s Irish party band. In Naples, one of Ireland’s premier tenors, Paul Byrom, will perform at Artis–Naples on March 16.

Finally, break out the shamrocks for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue South in Naples on March 17. The parade begins at 11 a.m., and the route stretches from 10th Avenue South to 8th Street South. An all-day celebration will follow with live music at Sugden Plaza on Fifth Avenue South. The traditional St. Patrick’s Day Flag Raising Ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at The Dock at Crayton Cove. The ceremony, which honors veterans and public safety personnel, will include music and color guards.