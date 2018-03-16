Sense of Place: Daniel Lubner





Daniel Lubner grew up in Southwest Florida, a place he’s called home for three decades. He opened Clive Daniel Home with his father, Clive, in 2012. In just over five years,the home furnishings store with interior design services has garnered numerous awards for everything from best interior design and merchandising to advertising and marketing. Lubner handles all aspects of branding and creative for the company

1. What few people know about him: I was born in South Africa. My father’s side of the family owned a successful furniture company; my mother’s side fought for equality. My grandmother was imprisoned alongside Nelson Mandela for several years. I’m proud to have a bit of both sides: the capitalism and the compassion.

2. Esteemed charities: While we are involved in many, I try to focus on local food banks. Raise a dollar today and people benefit immediately.

3. Greatest accomplishment: Professionally, it was our renovation of The Breakers hotel.

4. Best Read: Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal by Christopher Moore. It’s a laugh-out-loud book.

5. Stress reliever: Before a shoulder injury, I liked to box. Title Club Boxing is a nice place to break a sweat. Now it’s all about meditation.

6. Favorite tailor: Elevee Custom Clothing. Rickey Lamitie is my style guru!

7. Best place to watch the sunset: Gumbo Limbo at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples

8. Great escape: This past year’s new discovery was Nantucket. It’s on the list for a return visit.

9. Favorite room in his house: The family room is the center. It’s usually a tangled mess of noise and chaos—a real thing of beauty.