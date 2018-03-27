Anurag Agarwal, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Aesthetic Surgery Center





Anurag Agarwal, M.D., F.A.C.S. is board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Agarwal specializes in endoscopic facelift surgery, rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, lip enhancement, fat transfer to the face, hair replacement, and facial injectables. He is professionally lauded for the development of the UpLift procedure.

1175 Creekside Parkway, Suite 100 | Naples

239-594-9100 | aestheticsurgerycenter.com