Cynthia Yag-Howard, M.D.

Yag-Howard Dermatology & Aesthetic Center





Cynthia Yag-Howard, M.D., FAAD. is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon providing cosmetic procedures and general dermatology.

What she most enjoys about her profession is helping people feel good about themselves. “Magic happens when patients beam with happiness or cry tears of joy as they look in the mirror and see the person they always knew was inside,” Dr. Howard says.

On the cosmetic side, Dr. Howard offers facial sculpting, laser services, aesthetic services and skin care products. Medical services include a full range of dermatology including skin cancer care provided in her pristine dermatology center where she is supported by a warm and professional staff. Most patients come to her practice through glowing referrals. “When I consult with you, I listen very carefully to what you want and tailor your treatment plan accordingly. Then I engage my artistic eye to create the outcome you desire. My staff and I love what we do, and I think that shows,” she says.

1000 Goodlette Road N. Suite100 | Naples

239-529-3376 | yhderm.com