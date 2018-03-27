David K. Ornstein, M.D.

Naples Urology Associates





David Ornstein M.D., is a board-certified urologist who specializes in all areas of urologic cancer with particular expertise in robotic surgery. Dr. Ornstein completed his medical training at Washington University in St. Louis and completed a fellowship in urologic oncology at the National Cancer Institute.

Dr. Ornstein was part of the team at the University of California Irvine who helped develop techniques for robotic surgery on prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. Since 2003 he has performed over 1,760 robotic surgeries that have included robotic prostatectomy, robotic partial nephrectomy, and robotic cystectomy with urinary diversion, among others. Robotic surgery is usually preferable to standard open or laparoscopic surgery because of its precision which reduces the risk for complications and allows surgery to be performed with less blood loss and fewer side effects. “Robotic surgical techniques have been developing rapidly and I am fortunate to have access to the da Vinci Xi surgical system, which is the most advanced technology available today for clinical use,” he adds.

Dr. Ornstein has been practicing in Naples since 2008

David K. Ornstein, M.D.

Naples Urology Associates

6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Desk 31 | Naples

239-434-8565 | urologyofnaples.com