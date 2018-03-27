Heather Pontasch, M.D., FAAD

Heather Pontasch, M.D., FAAD, is a Board-Certified Dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical and pediatric dermatology in Naples and Marco Island. Dr. Pontasch received her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine followed by a Dermatology Residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Pontasch’s ability to quickly solve complex problems drew her to the field of dermatology. “I enjoy the challenge of diagnosing a simple or complex skin condition and then discussing the best treatment options with my patients.”

A keen sense for quick and accurate diagnosis coupled with exceptional care for her patients allows Dr. Pontasch to excel in her field. One of the most rewarding aspects of her career as a physician is helping her patients look and feel better. “I really get to know my patients and their families. I find building personal relationships with my patients not only important, but extremely gratifying.” Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery prides itself on treating every patient like family and Dr. Pontasch truly lives that value every day.

