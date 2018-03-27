Janet Polito, D.O.

VITAS Healthcare





Janet Polito, DO, is board-certified in family medicine and specializes in palliative and end-of-lifer care for patients 18 and older.

“At VITAS we can provide IVs, antibiotics, blood transfusions and paracentesis (a procedure that drains fluid for comfort). Everything we do is for comfort, whether it’s to ease breathing, eliminate pain, or address spiritual, emotional, and financial issues that arise near the end of life,” she says.

VITAS patients are cared for by an interdisciplinary team consisting of a hospice physician, nurse case manager, social worker, chaplain, hospice aide, volunteer, and other specialists as needed. Because most seriously ill people prefer to be home with assistance rather than in a hospital, VITAS brings services to the home.

“We facilitate a peaceful death for the patient and family by encouraging communication and by educating them about what they can expect as the illness takes its course, Dr. Polito says. “I am comfortable with death and dying, and I try to impart that assurance to patients and families.”

4980 Tamiami Trail North #102 | Naples

239-649-2300 | vitas.com