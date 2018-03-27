Jose M. Baez, M.D., F.A.C.P

Dr. Baez is a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine. He is a 1986 graduate of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

With over 30 years’ experience in medicine, he has served the community in both hospital and medical group settings. Now in private practice, he prefers the unhurried, personalized time he can spend with his patients. As an internist, his expertise includes treating adult medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia while focusing on preventative health services.

Dr. Baez’s philosophy is that “with proper evaluation and timely medical treatment, certain health conditions do not need to become lifelong chronic conditions.”

Dr. Baez is a member in good standing with the Collier County Medical Society, Florida Medical Association and American College of Physicians. He has presented at seminars, community events, and churches. His private practice is centrally located in North Naples.

11181 Health Park Blvd., Suite 1180 | Naples

239-777-0663 | josembaezmd.com