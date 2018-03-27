Luga Podesta, M.D.

Bluetail Medical Group





Throughout his 28-year career, Dr. Luga Podesta has been dedicated to restoring his patients’ quality of life. He takes great pride in his ability to quickly and safely return patients to the lives they want to live.

Dr. Podesta is a nationally recognized sports medicine physician specializing in the nonsurgical treatment of orthopedic, musculoskeletal injuries. He’s been named a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and is considered a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine, which has the potential to fully heal damaged tissues, offering hope for individuals who are unable to or do not choose to undergo surgery.

Dr. Podesta serves as a team physician for the Florida Everblades Hockey Team and as a consultant to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. He has served as team physician for the L.A. Dodgers and Angels, as well as other Los Angeles–based sports franchises in the MLB, NFL, NBA, MLL, and AFL and also Cirque Du Soleil.

Dr. Podesta completed his training at the world-renowned Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles and is double board-certified.

1201 Piper Blvd., Suite 24 | Naples

239-631-1960 | bluetailmedicalgroup.com